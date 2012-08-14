BRIEF-Apple says new Apple Park campus to be ready for occupation in April
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
TORONTO, Aug 14 Canada's benchmark equity index edged higher on Tuesday, helped by financial and energy stocks as U.S. retail spending showed signs of a rebound that could herald broader growth in Canada's largest trading partner. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.28 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,853.61.
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015
* Aetna Inc - Aetna is funding repurchases under accelerated share repurchase agreements from available cash