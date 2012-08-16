TORONTO, Aug 16 Canada's benchmark equity index closed at a three-month high on Thursday as mining shares rallied on fresh stimulus hopes and after Barrick Gold said it is in talks to sell a majority stake in its African unit. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 127.14 points, or 1.1 percent, at 12,032.58. It last closed above 12,000 on May 3.