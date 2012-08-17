BRIEF-Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
* Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
TORONTO, Aug 17 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday on the back of major gold miners as bullion prices stayed buoyant. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.34 points, or 0.24 percent, at 12,060.92 shortly after the open.
* Mantle Ridge comments on CSX's decision to call special meeting of shareholders
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID