* TSX down 45.19 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,044.70
* Index weighed by bickering in Europe
* Three biggest sectors all negative to start week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 20 Canada's main stock index dipped
lower on Monday, pulled down by shifting signals about the
European Central Bank's plans to tackle the region's sovereign
debt crisis.
The three most influential sectors -- financials, materials
and energy -- were all pushed down after two weeks of gains on a
string of positive North American data.
"The tone has weakened this morning again because of Europe,
which is the traditional spoiler whenever we seem to get a bit
of momentum going," said Andrew Pyle, a portfolio manager at
ScotiaMcLeod.
Germany's central bank repeated its criticism of the ECB's
bond-buying program, while the ECB sought to quash press
speculation about the shape of the plan, saying decisions had
not yet been taken.
By 10:20 a.m. (1420 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.19 points, or 0.4
percent, at 12,044.70.
The biggest weight was Royal Bank of Canada, which
slipped 0.8 percent to C$53.56 after four straight sessions of
strong gains.
Fertilizer company Potash Corp also dragged the index down,
slipping 1.2 percent to C$43.15.
Any signs of weakness in global growth hits the Toronto
exchange hard, as it lists an abundance of resource-related
companies.
The chief executive of Caterpillar, the world's
largest maker of construction equipment, said the global
economic outlook is more uncertain now than at the start of the
financial crisis in late 2008.