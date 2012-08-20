BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q4 loss per share $0.63
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
TORONTO, Aug 20 Canada's main stock index slipped slightly lower on Monday in low volume trade after the European Central Bank downplayed reports about its planned bond-buying program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 13.86 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,076.03.
* National Oilwell Varco declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock