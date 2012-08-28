* TSX up 10.22 points, or 0.08 percent, to 12,059.04 * BMO results lift banking sector * Mining and energy stocks also higher By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Aug 28 Canadian stocks fought to stay positive o n T uesday, with the financial sector boosted by Bank of Montreal's solid results and dividend payout while most other sectors weighed. Shares in Bank of Montreal rose 1 percent to C$58.26 after the lender reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly profit, topping expectations, and raised its quarterly dividend. Bank of Nova Scotia gained early in the session before slipping 0.3 percent to C$52.80 after it said the sale of its corporate headquarters in Toronto helped it post a 57 percent rise in third-quarter profit. It also raised its dividend. "Banks are living up to their reputation of regular dividend increases and sharing the wealth with their shareholders," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. Three of Canada's five main banks featured at the top of the list of positive influences on the index. Royal Bank of Canada , Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce all report on Wed nesday. But most other sectors, including the influential energy group, were trading lower as investors worried about the slowdown in the global economy. By 10:30 a.m. (1420 GMT) the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index had gained 15.70 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,064.52. Investors remain preoccupied by a meeting of U.S. and other central bankers at the end of the week which could signal direction for monetary policy in Canada's biggest trading partner. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will not attend the annual Jackson Hole meeting as ECB policymakers hammer out the details of a new bond-buying plan aimed at tackling the euro zone debt crisis. Easing monetary policy in the United States, Europe or China would likely boost demand for a slew of metals and other commodities, which would in turn influence Canada's resource-rich index. "They're still looking for new stimulus to come in various places in the world. If that happens, particularly the effect from China would be growing demand for copper," Ketchen said.