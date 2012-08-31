VW brand chief sees strenuous year amid struggle over cost-cut plan
Aug 31 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Friday ahead of a speech by U.S Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, who may acknowledge that the central bank is considering a third round of bond purchases to stimulate the economy.
TOP STORIES
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will likely acknowledge the U.S. central bank is actively considering another round of monetary easing in his keynote Jackson Hole speech.
* German central bank chief Jens Weidmann's reported threat to resign has piled pressure on European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to assuage his opposition to a new bond-buying plan without tying it up in so many knots it is rendered ineffective.
* Euro zone inflation jumped more than expected in August, data showed, likely reducing chances that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates next Thursday.
* A Tokyo court ruled that Samsung Electronics' mobile devices did not violate an Apple Inc patent involved in synching mobile devices and computers, awarding the South Korean maker a victory a week after it lost a bruising landmark patent case in the U.S.
* German retail sales fell unexpectedly in July, slipping by 0.9 percent in real terms month-on-month, preliminary data showed on Friday, as consumers feeling the squeeze from higher fuel prices cut back on other items.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.43 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around 0.6 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.67; rose 0.38 percent
* Gold futures : $1,657.3; rose 0.23 percent
* US crude : $95.27; rose 0.7 percent
* Brent crude : $113.3; rose 0.58 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,597.25; rose 0.39 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* National Bank of Canada : The bank said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose 13 percent, driven by steady gains in loan volumes and trading revenues.
* Canadian Western Bank : Larry Pollock, Canada's longest-serving bank CEO, will step down as CEO of Canadian Western Bank next year after 23 years running the company, the bank said on Thursday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Canadian Western Bank : CIBC ups target to C$30 from C$29, after the bank reported third-quarter cash earnings ahead of estimates
* CIBC : Barclays raises price target to C$77 from C$76 citing better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on the back of a strong contribution from domestic retail
* RBC : Barclays raises price target to C$53 from C$52, CIBC raises target to C$58 from C$56 after the bank reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings
* TD Bank : NBF raises price target to C$94 from C$93 after the bank increased its target dividend payout range to 40-50 percent from 35-45 percent and reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings
* Tourmaline Oil : CIBC ups target to C$35 from C$33 following the close of C$117 million equity financing
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes GDP
* Major U.S. events and data includes Factory Orders, Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment index and Chicago PMI
