BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 engines order from Hawaiian Airlines
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TORONTO, Aug 31 Canadian stocks opened higher on Friday, shrugging off four days of weakness just ahead of a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that is expected to provide clarity on the central bank's stimulus plans. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.47 points, or 0.47 percent, at 11,942.12 shortly after the open.
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)