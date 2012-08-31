CSX CEO Michael Ward to retire
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
TORONTO, Aug 31 Canadian stocks closed higher on Friday, led by gold miners as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door wide open for further monetary easing that would lend support to commodities. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.61 points, or 0.53 percent, at 11,949.26. It ended 1.1 percent lower over the full week.
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp said on Tuesday Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Ward would retire, effective May 31, after being in the role for more than 14 years.
Feb 21 Verizon Communications Inc, the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier, said on Tuesday it agreed to buy the core internet business of Yahoo Inc for $4.48 billion, reflecting a $350 million cut to the original price.
Feb 21 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales as low demand for apparel and competition from online rivals hurt traffic in its stores.