US STOCKS-Wall St reverses as tech losses outweigh oil gains
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, Sept 4 Canadian stocks closed marginally lower on Tuesday as a sharp rise in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was offset by broad losses in heavyweight banking and energy stocks. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 7.56 points, or 0.06 percent, at 11,941.70.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.02 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Concerns pension treatment could eat into capital (Updates with reversal in share gains)
* Oncosec announces positive phase ii data demonstrating company's Immunopulse IL-12 in combination with pembrolizumab increased response rates in anti-PD-1 non-responder melanoma patients