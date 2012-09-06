Sep 6 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher, tracking global markets, on expectations the
European Central Bank will announce new tactics to help bring
down borrowing costs of some indebted countries.
TOP STORIES
* European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi faces the most
decisive moment of his presidency when he tries to heal
divisions among policymakers and deliver on his promise to save
the euro.
* The Bank of England stuck to its current policy of
government bond purchases on Thursday as Britain's recession
appears to be easing and hopes are running high for a sweeping
move by the European Central Bank to ease the euro zone crisis.
* Strong exports limited the euro zone's economic
contraction in the second quarter of this year despite falling
investment, inventories and private consumption that point to
output shrinking overall in 2012.
* Descartes Systems Group Inc, which develops
software for companies to manage their inventories and truck
fleets, reported a 4 percent fall in quarterly profit on
acquisition related costs.
* Harry Winston Diamond Corp reported a 52 percent
drop in its quarterly profit late on Wednesday, largely due to
declines in rough diamond prices and a decrease in the volume of
carats sold.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.57 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.30 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 310.01; rose
0.56 percent
* Gold futures : $1,708; rose 1.02 percent
* US crude : $96.41; rose 1.1 percent
* Brent crude : $114.1; rose 0.89 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,710; fell 0.33 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Encana Corp. : The natural gas producer said on
Wednesday an internal investigation has determined that it did
not collude with Chesapeake Energy Corp to lower the price of
land acquisitions in Michigan two years ago.
* Nexen : China's state-owned oil company CNOOC has
formally asked the U.S. government to review its $15.1 billion
takeover bid for the Canadian oil and gas explorer for any
national security concerns, a CNOOC spokesman said on
Wednesday.
* Cascades Inc. : The packaging and paper products
company will be closing its Lachute folding carton plant in
Quebec by the end of the first quarter of 2013 affecting 155
employees.
* ShawCor Ltd. : The energy services company said
its controlling shareholder and chair of its board of directors,
Virginia Shaw, may sell her shares as part of a sale of the
company.
* Petaquilla Minerals Ltd. : Base metal miner Inmet
Mining Corp said it intends to make an offer to acquire
Petaquilla for an equity purchase price of about C$112 million
as it looks to expand its footprint in Panama.
* Major Drilling Group International Inc. : The mine
drilling company reported record quarterly earnings on Wednesday
and said demand for its services from senior and mid-tier miners
remains strong.
* Nordion Inc. : The medical isotope supplier posted
a third-quarter profit as growth in its targeted therapies
segment more than offset a decline in its medical isotope
segment.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche Tard : NBF raises price
target to C$56 from C$55, Barclays raises price target to C$53
from C$51, after stronger-than-expected results in North America
* ArcanResources : CIBC cuts price target to C$1.90
from C$2 after sale of its sold its marketed Hamburg property
* AuRico Gold : CIBC cuts to sector performer from
sector outperformer and price target to C$7 from C$10 following
the release of a disappointing production guidance update
* Intact Financial : CIBC raises price target to
C$71 from C$67 to reflect acquisition of Jevco
* Sprott : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to
C$4.75 from C$4.50 to reflect performance of the fund in August
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP national
employment, weekly jobless claims and ISM non-manufacturing data