TORONTO, Sept 6 Canadian stocks posted their biggest gains in a month on Thursday, driven higher by oil companies and other commodity stocks as a European Central Bank bond-buying plan and positive U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed 1.25 percent higher, adding 149.59 points to 12,139.73, for the index's highest close since May 2.