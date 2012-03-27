BRIEF-Keyera qtrly earnings per share $0.19
* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index slumped on Tuesday as resource shares slid on lower oil and gold prices after rallying the previous session on hopes the Federal Reserve would take further action to stimulate the U.S. economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 62.86 points, or 0.5 percent, at 12,511.93. (Reporting By Jon Cook; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited
* Owens & Minor Inc - new dividend represents an increase of 1.0 pct over prior quarter's dividend