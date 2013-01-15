TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Tuesday, led by Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc, which rose on news that their joint-venture Pueblo Viejo gold mine achieved commercial production. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 38.88 points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,641.97. All but the information technology and industrials sectors closed higher.