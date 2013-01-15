BRIEF-Bioscrip Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
TORONTO, Jan 15 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Tuesday, led by Barrick Gold Corp and Goldcorp Inc, which rose on news that their joint-venture Pueblo Viejo gold mine achieved commercial production. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 38.88 points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,641.97. All but the information technology and industrials sectors closed higher.
* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Bank of Nova Scotia says on March 2, entered private agreement to purchase for cancellation 1 million of bank’s common shares held by such seller
* Revlon reports 2016 net sales growth across all segments; raises and accelerates acquisition synergy estimates