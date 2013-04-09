* TSX rises 90.14 points, or 0.73 percent, to 12,434.70 * Nine of 10 main sectors advance * Gold shares jump 3 percent By John Tilak TORONTO, April 9 Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday, led by broad gains in the material, energy and financial sectors on positive economic data from China. China's annual consumer inflation cooled in March as food prices eased from nine-month highs and producer price deflation deepened. The data lifted commodity prices and put the resource-heavy Toronto market, which is sensitive to developments in China, in positive territory for the second straight day after a five-day losing streak in which it lost 3.3 percent. "It's a positive for asset markets," said Fergal Smith, managing market strategist at Action Economics. "It gives Chinese policymakers added room for stimulus." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.14 points, or 0.73 percent, at 12,434.70. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, advanced 2.4 percent. The benchmark Canadian index has badly lagged the record rallies of its U.S. peers and is barely up on the year. The price of bullion rose 0.8 percent on the Chinese data and buoyed gold stocks, which jumped 3 percent. Barrick Gold Corp climbed 2.6 percent to C$27.46, and Goldcorp Inc added 3 percent to C$32.87, playing the biggest role of any two stocks in leading the market higher. Energy shares were up 0.6 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc rising 1.2 percent to C$29.30. Financials, the index's weightiest sector, gained 0.9 percent.