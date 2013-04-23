April 23 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher as strong earnings at some U.S. companies improved
sentiment, even as some Canadian corporate results showed signs
of weakness.
TOP STORIES
* China and Germany, the world's two biggest exporters,
showed new signs of weakness in major business surveys,
increasing doubt about the strength of global demand and
economic recovery.
* Encana Corp, Canada's No.1 natural gas producer,
reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit due
to hedging losses.
* Teck Resources Ltd, Canada's largest diversified
miner, reported a 40 percent fall in first-quarter adjusted
profit due to lower coal prices, and said economic uncertainty
may affect prices and shipments.
* Contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc
reported a 76 percent fall in first-quarter profit, hit by the
loss of its once-biggest customer, Blackberry.
* Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's biggest weapons
supplier, reported a better-than-expected 14.8 percent increase
in net income for the first quarter but warned annual revenues
were likely to come in at the low end of earlier guidance due to
U.S. budget cuts.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.26 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.43 percent and 0.65 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 282.3853;
fell 0.32 percent
* Gold futures : $1,420.6; fell 0.03 percent
* US crude : $88.46; fell 0.82 percent
* Brent crude : $99.59; fell 0.8 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $6,836; fell 1.43 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian National Railway Co : Oil companies are
increasingly investing in transporting crude by railway, the
railway operator said on Monday, with growing demand expected to
bolster earnings in coming years.
* Rogers Communications Inc : The wireless
telecommunications company posted a 15 percent rise in quarterly
profit as new smartphone subscribers pushed up wireless revenue.
* TransCanada Corp : The U.S. environment regulator
on Monday said the State Department must take a harder look at
climate and other impacts of the Canada-to-Texas Keystone XL oil
sands pipeline before the Obama administration issues a final
decision on the project.
ANALYSTS' RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$5.50 from C$5 on expectations of continued profit increases
from modest volume increase and incremental margin gains.
* Canadian National Railway Co : Canaccord Genuity
raises price target to C$102 from C$101 after the company
reported first-quarter results, expects results to normalize for
the rest of the year.
* Rogers Communications Inc : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer on valuation following
first-quarter results, says given that wireless remains the
driver for the shares there is little room for higher estimates.
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes retail sales
* Major U.S. events and data includes Markit's flash U.S.
manufacturing PMI