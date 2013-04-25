BRIEF-Norsat posts Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index extended its gains into a sixth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by positive U.S. economic data and an stronger-than-expected earnings report from Potash Corp . The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.15 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,305.58 shortly after the open.
* Norsat announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Intersect ENT submits new drug application to FDA for office-based resolve steroid releasing implant for recurrent chronic sinus disease
* Q4 FFO per share view C$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: