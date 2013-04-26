BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Friday, led by resources stocks and disappointment over U.S. economic growth during the first quarter, which missed forecasts. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.99 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,290.52. Six of the index's 10 main sectors were in negative territory.
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results