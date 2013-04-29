BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday in broadbased gains led by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after reports of failed merger talks and resource stocks that rebounded after Friday's tumble. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.70 points, or 0.45 percent at 12,274.90. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)