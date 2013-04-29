TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday in broadbased gains led by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after reports of failed merger talks and resource stocks that rebounded after Friday's tumble. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.70 points, or 0.45 percent at 12,274.90. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.