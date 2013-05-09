* TSX falls 21.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 12,564.02 * Five of 10 main sectors decline * Canadian Tire jumps 14 percent after plans to create REIT * Sun Life falls more than 2 percent after profit drop * Bombardier up after CSeries comments, earnings gain By John Tilak TORONTO, May 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as declines in financial stocks and gold producers offset a jump in Canadian Tire Corp after the retailer unveiled plans for a real estate investment trust. Investors also tracked data showing U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell in the latest week, dropping to their lowest level in more than five years. The news weakened bullion prices and weighed on gold stocks. The Toronto market eased from a one-month high it hit in the previous session and a five-day winning streak. "We're due for a correction, and then we'll probably have a rally in the fall," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. He said the outlook for the index depended on the performance of gold companies and the energy sector, which make up a big part of the index. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.03 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,564.02. Canadian Tire said it will create a C$3.5 billion ($3.5 billion) REIT through an initial public offering in the fall of 2013, sending its shares up 14 percent. "It's a marvelous time," Ing said. "There's no question that there is demand, and there is no question that they have lots of real estate." "There is a desperation for yield," he said. "These chains have been sitting on classic real estate, and they're offering yield in a yield-hungry market." Grocer Loblaw Companies Ltd announced a similar plan in December to spin off the vast majority of its property assets to create one of Canada's biggest REITs. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave back 0.4 percent. Sun Life Financial slipped 2.4 percent after it reported a 25 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the insurer was hurt by less favorable financial markets than in the year-before period. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, declined 0.7 percent. Barrick Gold Corp fell nearly 1 percent to C$21.29. In other company news, Bombardier Inc said its CSeries jetliner was on track to make its first flight in June and reported a 25 percent jump in first-quarter revenue on robust growth at its aerospace unit. The stock rose 4.3 percent to C$4.41.