Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7
ZURICH, March 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
TORONTO, May 31 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, dragged by weaker financial and resource stocks as softer commodity prices and weak global economic data tempered sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished down 102.77 points, or 0.8 percent at 12,643.78. Nine of the index's 10 main groups declined.
ZURICH, March 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Signing of binding definitive agreements on the separation of Motiva
March 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.