BRIEF-Grow Condos appoints Charles Mathews as corporate CFO
* Grow Condos appoints industry veteran, Charles B. Mathews, cpa, as corporate chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index advanced slightly on Monday as an upgrade of the U.S. credit outlook and strong housing starts data lifted shares of financial companies and helped offset sluggish economic data from China. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the session up 9.37 points, or 0.08 percent, at 12,382.67.
* Grow Condos appoints industry veteran, Charles B. Mathews, cpa, as corporate chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Consumer Reports, an influential U.S. non-profit group that conducts extensive reviews of cars, kitchen appliances and other goods, is gearing up to start considering cyber security and privacy safeguards when scoring products.
* On March 2, co entered into an amendment to its credit agreement dated as of october 6, 2016