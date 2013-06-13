TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index rebounded on Thursday after days of weakness as worries about central bank stimulus were offset by a jump in Empire Co Ltd , which is buying Safeway Inc's Canadian assets for $5.7 billion. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended the day up 167.24 points, or 1.38 percent, at 12,277.13, recovering from a seven-week low early in the session. All 10 of the index's subgroups were firmer.