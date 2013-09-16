* TSX rises 90.88 points, or 0.71 percent, to 12,814.28 * All 10 of the main index sectors advance * TD, CIBC gain after Aeroplan deal * Bombardier moves up after CSeries jetliner takes flight By John Tilak TORONTO, Sept 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday after news that former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers had quit the race to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted sentiment and fueled widespread gains on stock markets around the world. While every single sector on the index was in positive territory, advances in the financial sector were the main drivers after Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reached a deal over control of the popular Aeroplan loyalty credit card. With Summers pulling out, investors bet that a more gradual unwinding of the Fed's stimulus measures was in the cards. "It takes some antagonism out of the market," said Fred Ketchen, director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod. "Markets had perceived Summers would be relatively hawkish, and that may have made some people somewhat uncomfortable." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.88 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,814.28. The benchmark Canadian index is up about 5 percent this quarter after a sluggish first-half performance. Ketchen said investors taking a longer-term view of the Canadian market could reap some benefits by the end of the year. "My guess is cautious moves will still be made on the upside." Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added almost 1 percent. In the group, TD Bank climbed 1.1 percent to C$90.92 and had the biggest positive influence on the index. CIBC rose 0.8 percent to C$81.79. Aimia Inc, which runs the Aeroplan loyalty program, struck a deal with TD and CIBC under which TD will be the issuer of Aeroplan cards and buy half of CIBC's existing Aeroplan portfolio, with CIBC retaining the rest. Shares of Aimia jumped 5.5 percent to C$17.55. The index's materials sector, which includes mining stocks, gained 0.2 percent. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.8 percent to C$18.67, and Potash Corp was up 1.1 percent, at C$33.96. Bombardier Inc shares added 0.6 percent to C$5.02 after the company's new CSeries jetliner took flight on Monday for the first time.