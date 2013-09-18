* TSX down 32.60 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,801.51
* Investors await Fed statement this afternoon
* Gold miners weigh as price of bullion hits 6-wk low
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index was
slightly lower on Wednesday, with investors unwilling to make
big bets ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve announcement later in
the day on whether it will start scaling back its stimulus
program.
Gold miners were among the heaviest weights as the price of
gold fell, while major banks also fell. BlackBerry Ltd
jumped after launching a new smartphone, but later pared gains.
"Everyone is waiting for the Fed," said John Kinsey, a
portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities. "I don't really expect
anything to happen before they make their announcement."
The U.S. central bank was expected to take its first
tentative steps to wean the global economy off super-easy money
by cutting down on its $85 billion in monthly asset purchases.
It was set to announce its plans at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
Kinsey said commodity stocks, which make up roughly 38
percent of the Toronto stock market's benchmark index, could
take a hit if the Fed reduces its purchases significantly more
than investors expect.
"The commodities are the ones that are more economically
sensitive, so they would probably be the ones that would suffer
the most if they got very aggressive," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 32.60 points, or 0.25 percent, at 12,801.51
at midmorning. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors were trading
in the red.
Among banks, Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.5 percent
to C$90.97, and Royal Bank of Canada slipped 0.2 percent
to C$66.19.
Among gold miners, Goldcorp Inc fell 1.4 percent to
C$26.72, Eldorado Gold Corp was off 2.1 percent at
C$7.31, and Barrick Gold Corp was down 0.5 percent at
C$18.78.
The price of bullion fell to a six-week low.
Smartphone maker BlackBerry jumped more than 2 percent at
the open after launching a new flagship smartphone, but fell
back to trade up 0.6 percent at C$10.94.
China's top offshore oil explorer, CNOOC Ltd, made
its long-awaited debut on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Wednesday, under the symbol "CNU".
CNOOC last year promised to cross-list its shares in Canada,
as part of undertakings made to the Canadian government to win
approval of its $15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil and
gas company Nexen Inc.