* TSX rises 17.69 points, or 0.13 percent, to 13,367.46 * Eight of 10 main index sectors advance * RBC has biggest positive influence on market * Energy stocks drop with oil prices By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 27 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday with sentiment lifted by U.S. economic data and an agreement reached by German political parties to form a coalition government. The rise marked a moderate recovery from the previous session, when the Toronto stock market's benchmark index had its sharpest one-day drop in more than two months. Global equity markets cheered on Wednesday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched a coalition deal with the Social Democrats about two months after emerging victorious in the country's general election. Stock markets also got support from data that showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week. Thursday is U.S. Thanksgiving Day and equity markets tend to do well ahead of the holiday, said Matt Skipp, president of SW8 Asset Management. "The focus is now on seasonality and the Thanksgiving trade." "The big number that the market is going to have an emotional reaction to will be the U.S. jobs number," he added, referring to the nonfarm payrolls report due early next month. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.69 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,367.46. The index is up about 8 percent this year, but natural resource shares have underperformed. "There's a little nervousness in Canada as we have commodities rolling over," Skipp said. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher on Wednesday. Shares of banks and insurers climbed 0.5 percent. Royal Bank of Canada, the country's biggest lender, advanced 0.7 percent to C$70, and had the biggest positive influence on the index. Manulife Financial Corp gained 1.2 percent to C$20.42. Gold producers jumped 1 percent, with Barrick Gold Corp adding 0.7 percent to C$17.36, and Goldcorp Inc rising 0.5 percent to C$23.63. With oil prices declining, shares of energy companies slipped 0.5 percent. Enbridge Inc gave back 1.8 percent to C$43.94 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 0.2 percent to C$34.18.