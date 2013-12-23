BRIEF-Colony Starwood prices 20.1 mln shares offering at $32.50 per shr
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
TORONTO, Dec 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in most sectors after data showed Canada's economy grew by more than expected in October. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.06 points or 0.13 percent, at 13417.66, shortly after the open.
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.
March 1 Elon Musk, an active Twitter user, has been Tesla's mouthpiece to the public, informing them about the electric car maker's upcoming products and plans.