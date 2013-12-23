* TSX up 15.87 points, or 0.12 pct, at 13,415.47 * Six of the 10 index subgroups advance * GDP data provides boost in light volume By Cameron French TORONTO, Dec 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains in energy stocks after data showed Canada's economy grew more strongly than expected in October. With many market players already booked off for the holidays, trading volumes were muted and most sectors showed only modest movement, with weakness centered in the gold-mining sector. Canada's economy grew by 0.3 percent in October from September, Statistics Canada said, topping analysts' forecasts for a 0.2 percent advance, and boosting market hopes that the country might finally be shaking off the worst of the great recession. With little other news in the market, the growth data was likely providing a modest boost to the index, said Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management. "It's keeping things positive," he said. Six of the 10 TSX subgroups were higher, with the heavily weighted energy group up 0.27 percent. "People are looking for where they want to be positioned for the new year. Certainly energy, which hasn't done so well all year, there are perhaps some more opportunities surfacing here," Sprung said. Talisman Energy was up 1.7 percent at C$12.40, while Encana Corp was up 1.0 percent at C$19.18. All told, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.87 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,415.47, a little more than an hour into trading. The Toronto exchange will close at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday, and will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays. With just a few days left in the trading year, the TSX composite is up 7 percent year-to-date, underperforming U.S. indexes. The materials sector, made up largely of mining companies, was down 0.28 percent, with gold-mining stocks leading the way down on lower gold prices. Kinross Gold was down 3.1 percent at C$4.54, while Barrick Gold slid 2.2 percent to C$17.45. Among individual stocks, Reitmans Canada rose 7.2 percent to C$6.81 after Fairfax Financial said it had recently bought up 2 million shares, or 4 percent, of the clothing retailer, bringing its total holding to 13.8 percent.