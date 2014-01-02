* TSX falls 53.87 points, or 0.40 percent, to 13,567.68 * Nine of 10 main index sectors decline * Bombardier up after winning jet order By John Tilak TORONTO, Jan 2 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday as signs of a slowdown in China's manufacturing industry were a drag on oil prices and shares of energy producers. Official and private manufacturing surveys showed Chinese factory activity moderated in December. Data indicating that U.S. manufacturing grew in December at its fastest pace in 11 months failed to give investors a boost. The export-driven Canadian market eased on the first trading day of 2014, having recorded a 9.6 percent gain last year. "Assuming that the economic expansion continues in North America and Europe remains relatively stable, we're going to see the possibility of a better year for Canadian stocks," said Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management. He said investors were having a knee-jerk reaction to the Chinese data. "The markets are just overly sensitive and overly reactive to these short-term snapshots," he added, pointing out that economic indicators from the world's second-biggest economy have been turning positive in recent months. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.87 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,567.68. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. With the price of U.S. crude oil shedding almost 2 percent , energy shares dropped. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 1.1 percent to C$36.82, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1.9 percent to C$35.26. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, declined 0.8 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank slipped 0.8 percent to C$98.48, and Royal Bank of Canada was down 0.4 percent at C$71.11. But the materials sector added 1.3 percent, helped by 3.2 percent jump in shares of gold producers. The group received support from a higher bullion price. Goldcorp Inc jumped 4.1 percent to C$23.98, and Barrick Gold Corp gained 3.5 percent to C$19.36. Shares of Bombardier Inc edged up to C$4.62 after the company said late on Tuesday that it received a firm order from an undisclosed customer for 38 business aircraft in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.