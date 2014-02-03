* TSX falls 122.74 points, or 0.9 percent, to 13,572.20 * All of the 10 main index sectors decline * RBC has biggest negative influence * Teck down after it reports spill By John Tilak TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday, led by declines in financial and energy shares as sluggish economic data from China and worries about emerging markets offset positive signals from Europe. Data showed slower Chinese service sector growth, which hit a five-year low, and weakness in the country's factory sector n January. Investors have been nervous about the prospects for a slowdown in the world second-biggest economy, a concern that has been weighing on other emerging markets. However, euro zone business surveys indicated that factories recorded their strongest month since mid-2011 in January, helped by improved hiring and a rebound in Germany. The Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark index, which recorded a monthly gain in January, was down for a second straight session on Monday. "The China numbers tell me that they haven't gone into freefall, but they've come down and they're still struggling," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada. "We may just have to get used to a slowing growth rate out of China," he added. The benchmark S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.74 points, or 0.9 percent, at 13,572.20. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave back 1 percent. Royal Bank of Canada fell 1.2 percent to C$68.11, and had the biggest negative influence on the index. Manulife Financial Corp lost 2.3 percent to C$20.07. A fall in the price of oil weighed on energy shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd declined 1.3 percent to C$36.03. The materials sector, which includes mining stocks, was little changed, with strength in gold-mining shares offset by a drop in diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd. Teck, whose shares fell 2.6 percent to C$26.10, said it was investigating another spill at its Trail smelting complex in British Columbia. It said it does not expect the incident to have a long-term impact on fish or the environment. Barrick Gold Corp rose 0.8 percent to C$21.62, and Goldcorp Inc gained 0.9 percent to C$28.03. In other corporate news, BCE Inc said 22,421 small business customers' user names and passwords were posted online over the weekend after an unnamed third-party supplier was hacked. The stock shed 1.1 percent to C$46.26.