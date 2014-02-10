* TSX rises 40.68 points, or 0.30 percent, to 13,827.18 * Five of 10 main index sectors advance * Gold-mining shares jump 2.4 percent * Cameco drops 5.2 percent after quarterly report By John Tilak TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index climbed on Monday to a two-week high after caution about U.S. economic growth helped fuel a jump in the price of bullion, driving up shares of gold miners. Investors digested Friday's sluggish U.S. jobs report and looked ahead to testimonies by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen at Congressional committees later this week. The market has been anxious for clues about the Fed's monetary policy direction after Yellen took over from Ben Bernanke last week. Despite sharp selloffs in recent weeks due to concerns about weak growth in emerging markets, the Toronto market is up about 1.5 percent this year and has outperformed U.S. stocks. It was up for a fifth straight session on Monday. "Is the correction over? It's certainly acting that way," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. With some of the resource sectors starting to perform better, investors are feeling more optimistic about Canadian equities, he added. Cockfield expects the Canadian benchmark index to end 2014 higher and sees the U.S. market turning negative. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.68 points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,827.18, after rising to as much as 13,832.84. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of gold producers rose 2.4 percent, reflecting a near 1-percent gain in the bullion price. Barrick Gold Corp climbed 2.2 percent to C$21.33, and Goldcorp Inc advanced 2.1 percent to C$28.84. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added 0.3 percent. Toronto Dominion Bank gained 0.6 percent to C$48.87, and Bank of Montreal rose 0.8 percent to C$69.82. With the price of Brent crude oil slipping, several energy stocks declined. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was down 0.7 percent at C$37.57. In corporate news, shares of Cameco Corp tumbled 5.2 percent, to C$22.21, after the uranium miner reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results on Friday. The stock had the biggest negative influence on the market.