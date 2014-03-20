TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock exchanged opened lower on Thursday in the wake of comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that raised the possibility that an increase in U.S. interest rates could come sooner than had been anticipated. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 45.02 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,289.08. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)