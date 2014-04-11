* TSX down 48.31 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,259.62 * Nine of the 10 main index sectors decline * Energy shares slip despite higher oil prices By John Tilak TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in two weeks on Friday as worries that valuations in the U.S. technology sector are too high hurt global appetite for equities and helped pull down shares in most major groups on the Toronto stock market. The anxiety that some share prices might have run ahead of themselves, combined with uncertainty about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy, continued to drag on investor sentiment. The market was also digesting data on Friday that showed U.S. producer prices jumping the most in nine months in March on a surge in the cost of food and services. The Toronto market's benchmark index declined for a second straight session, though it is still up about 4.6 percent this year. "The market has had a pretty good run here, so a little sideways movement is not going to hurt," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. "I'm waiting for the panic to settle down." "I don't see any fundamental cracks in the system," he added. "The market looks reasonably priced, but it needs a rest." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.31 points, or 0.34 percent, at 14,259.62. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, gave back 0.7 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank lost 0.3 percent to C$50.83, and Manulife Financial Corp shed 1.3 percent to C$20.03. Industrials slipped 0.8 percent, with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd falling 1 percent to C$157.10. Energy shares lost 0.2 percent despite gains in the price of oil. Suncor Energy Inc was down 1 percent at C$39.29. ($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)