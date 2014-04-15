TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday after concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and sluggish economic data out of China were offset by positive earnings reports by U.S. companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.62 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,301.05 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)