BRIEF-Pfizer says CEO Ian Read total 2016 compensation was $17.3 mln
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, April 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday after concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and sluggish economic data out of China were offset by positive earnings reports by U.S. companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.62 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,301.05 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.
March 16 Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):