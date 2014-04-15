* TSX rises 39.44 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,323.87 * Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance * Energy shares have biggest positive influence on market By John Tilak TORONTO, April 15 Gains in the energy sector pushed Canada's main stock index higher on Tuesday with concerns about the crisis in Ukraine offset by positive U.S. economic data. Data showed a slightly greater-than-expected gain in U.S. consumer prices in March, driven by higher food and rental housing costs. The market brushed aside news that Russia had declared Ukraine on the brink of civil war as Kiev said an "anti-terrorist operation" against pro-Moscow separatists was under way, with troops and armored personnel carriers seen near a flashpoint eastern town. Investor sentiment appeared to be turning positive after global stock markets fell last week on concerns about overextended valuations and worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy. The Toronto stock market's benchmark index advanced for a second straight session following its 1 percent decline last week. It is up more than 5.2 percent this year. "Things still seem to be hot in Ukraine, but I'm amazed that the market seems to be ignoring it," said David Cockfield, managing director and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management. "The mood is pretty buoyant," he added. "Some of the money on the sidelines is beginning to drift into the market." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.44 points, or 0.28 percent, at 14,323.87. "The market is still reasonably priced," Cockfield said. "I do think that the TSX is probably going to move on to new highs. The energy sector is really gathering momentum, and that could well drive the market." Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher on Tuesday. Energy shares added 0.8 percent and had the biggest positive influence on the index. Suncor Energy Inc rose 0.6 percent to C$39.75, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 1 percent to C$43.75. The financial sector, the index's most heavily weighted group, was up 0.3 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia climbed 0.5 percent to $64.67. Gold-mining shares reflected a selloff in the price of bullion. The sector was down 2.3 percent, with Barrick Gold Corp losing 1.7 percent to C$20.29 and Goldcorp Inc declining 2.2 percent to C$25.95. ($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)