* TSX down 22.49 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,086.76 * Eight of 10 main index sectors decline * BlackBerry jumps 12.3 percent after reporting results By John Tilak TORONTO, June 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as a jump in BlackBerry after the smartphone maker reported stronger quarterly results was offset by weakness in the financial and energy sectors. BlackBerry shares shot up 12.3 percent after the company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as its cost-cutting campaign and other turnaround efforts looked like they were starting to pay off. A 2.5 percent advance in gold-mining shares, which followed the bullion price higher, also failed to overcome the negative sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index eased from the six-year intra-day high it hit earlier in the session and from Wednesday's record closing high. It was down 22.49 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,086.76. The benchmark has still climbed nearly 11 percent this year and is still just shy of its record high. But the recent gains have made investors take a closer look at valuations. "It's not cheap anymore, but it's not expensive," said Julie Brough, vice president at Morgan Meighen & Associates. "There is still room for multiple expansion, but you want to see earnings to validate that. "You're not going to get earnings increases off of margin expansion at this stage, so you really need to drive demand," she added. "That could be the next catalyst for equities, to really have confidence that demand is improving." Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red on Thursday morning. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, dropped 0.4 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.7 percent to C$70.73, and Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 0.4 percent to C$54.65. Shares of energy producers gave back 0.3 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc shedding 0.8 percent to C$45.93. "The chaos in the Middle East has been very supportive of the energy stocks," Brough said. "If we see peace restored in Iraq, then you may see some of the steam come out of those stocks." Oil prices were trading higher at midmorning. Among gold-mining shares, Goldcorp Inc added 2.8 percent to C$29.10, and Barrick Gold Corp gained 1.1 percent to C$19.08. ($1=$1.08 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)