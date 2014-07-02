TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, breaking past levels last seen in 2008 before the financial crisis, boosted by gains across its biggest groups with banks, oil companies and miners all playing a positive role. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.78 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,209.79. The all-time high was the first since 2008. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)