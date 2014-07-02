BRIEF-ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement
* ALLETE Clean Energy, Xcel Energy sign 100 MW power purchase agreement for new North Dakota wind farm
TORONTO, July 2 Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Wednesday, breaking past levels last seen in 2008 before the financial crisis, boosted by gains across its biggest groups with banks, oil companies and miners all playing a positive role. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.78 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,209.79. The all-time high was the first since 2008. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Tentative agreement has been reached between bargaining teams for United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1976 and CP Rail
WASHINGTON, March 16 Senior Boeing executive Patrick Shanahan is U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to take over the No. 2 role at the Pentagon as deputy U.S. defense secretary, the White House announced on Thursday.