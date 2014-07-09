* TSX up 19.30 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,156.48 * Eight of the 10 main index sectors advance * Potash Corp among top decliners By John Tilak TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as shares of energy producers slipped with the oil price, while the gold-mining sector followed the bullion price higher. The market awaited release later on Wednesday of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting to see if they might offer clues about when the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates. The Toronto stock market's benchmark index dropped in the previous two sessions as concern spread that corporate earnings may not match expectations this quarter and justify the recent runup in share prices. The index is up about 11 percent this year. "The sentiment is that we've come quite far, quite fast, and there's still a lot to worry about," said John Stephenson, president of Stephenson & Co Capital Management. "The thinking is that valuations are high, and people are uncertain." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.30 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,156.48. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The gold-mining sector jumped 1.2 percent, with Goldcorp Inc rising 1 percent to C$30.04 and Barrick Gold Corp gaining 0.5 percent to C$20.05. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, advanced 0.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada climbed 0.6 percent to C$78.33, and Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.4 percent to C$72.16. Shares of energy producers declined, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd losing 0.7 percent to C$48.81. In corporate news, Potash Corp's chief executive said on Tuesday he will stick with the fertilizer producer's focus on supporting the price of potash by matching output of the crop nutrient to demand, rather than maximizing sales volume to fend off competition. The stock was down 1.5 percent at C$38.83 on Wednesday and had the biggest negative influence on the index. ($1=$1.07 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)