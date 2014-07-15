* TSX down 44.98 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,126.25 * Six of the 10 main index sectors decline * Oil-price fall weighs on energy shares By John Tilak TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower oil prices pulled down energy shares and with the market wary as it monitored congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen told a Senate committee that the U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete, with a still-ailing job market and stagnant wages justifying loose monetary policy for the foreseeable future. "We're very cautious," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. "The market is very expensive and has priced in a lot of expectations." He said that he does not expect any changes in Fed policy at this point. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.98 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,126.25. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were lower. The TSX has been one of the strongest performers among global stock market indexes this year, rising about 11 percent. The gold-mining sector rebounded 0.6 percent, following a selloff in the previous session, as the price of bullion climbed. Barrick Gold Corp gained 1 percent to C$20.45, and Goldcorp Inc rose 0.6 percent to C$29.94. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, advanced 0.3 percent. Royal Bank of Canada climbed 0.5 percent to $79.18, and Bank of Nova Scotia added 0.4 percent to C$72.78. Shares of energy producers were hit by a decline in the price of oil. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd gave back 2.5 percent to C$47.31, and Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.8 percent to C$44.17. ($1=$1.08 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)