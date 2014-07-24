BRIEF-Vital Therapies announces proposed public offering of common stock
TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Thursday, helped by gains in materials shares, as the market digested results from miners Potash Corp and Teck Resources. Just after open, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.15 points, or 0.05 percent, at 15,401.53. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc - on March 16, board appointed Steven Mento as company's acting principal financial officer Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mN9zSd) Further company coverage:
March 21 Package delivery company FedEx Corp reported an 18.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the TNT Express acquisition and strength in its ground business, its second biggest unit.