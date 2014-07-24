* TSX up 2.50 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,396.88 * Energy producers and gold miners weaker * Potash Corp, Teck Resources, Encana gain after results (Adds analyst's quotes, details on market activity) By Cameron French TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as weakness in energy and gold stocks undercut rises in several companies reporting quarterly results, including Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Teck Resources. With the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index hitting record highs in each of the past three days, investors have been watching to see whether the second-quarter reporting period would prompt more new highs or a retrenchment. Fertilizer producer Potash Corp and diversified miner Teck Resources both pushed higher on Thursday after posting earnings. Potash gained 1.6 percent to C$39.43 after it reported a stronger-than-expected profit and boosted its full-year earnings outlook.. Teck surged 4.1 percent to C$26.66 after it reported slightly stronger-than-expected earnings.. Natural gas producer Encana Corp also rose, up 1.6 percent at C$24.07, despite posting a 31 percent drop in operating profit.. The telecom subgroup rose 0.38 percent as Rogers Communications Inc posted a profit in line with expectations.. Its stock was up 1.8 percent at C$43.16. All told, the Toronto stock market's benchmark index was up 2.50 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,396.88 at midmorning with six of its 10 subgroups higher. The TSX index has been trading at record high levels for much of July and touched a new high of 15,409.03 just after the open. But analysts note the strong performance has been based on light summer trading volumes, which can increase volatility. "We don't see big volumes. You don't see the trend," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. "What me may see is we're bumping up to the highs, and frankly it's unsustainable. The market is richly valued right now." Sliding precious metals prices yanked gold miners lower, with Barrick Gold Corp falling 1.2 percent to C$19.88. Among oil and gas shares, weaker oil prices weighed on sector heavyweight Suncor Energy, which eased 0.4 percent to C$45.37, and Talisman Energy, which dropped 1.9 percent, to C$11.74. ($1=$1.07 Canadian) (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)