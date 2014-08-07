* TSX down 15.89 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,186.20 * Five of the 10 main index sectors decline * Air Canada drops after reporting results By John Tilak TORONTO, Aug 7 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday after upbeat U.S. jobless claims data was offset by market anxiety over the Ukraine crisis. U.S. government figures showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell unexpectedly last week. In Ukraine, violence was at an elevated level a day after Russia announced plans to ban imports of food from the United States and fruits and vegetables from Europe in response to U.S. and European Union sanctions over Ukraine. Also weighing on the market, shares of Air Canada dropped 3.5 percent after the carrier reported quarterly results that missed expectations. While the benchmark TSX index is still up nearly 12 percent since the start of the year, it has been in negative territory in four of the past five sessions. "It's the summer doldrums more than anything else," said John Ing, president of Maison Placements Canada. He added that valuations remain overextended and that the market faces the risk of a correction. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.89 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,186.20. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. The gold-mining sector slipped with the bullion price after showing strength in the previous session. Goldcorp Inc gave back 0.5 percent to C$30.60, and Barrick Gold Corp was down 0.2 percent, at C$20.01. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, climbed as they benefited from a gain in Manulife Financial Corp . The insurer raised its dividend for the first time since the financial crisis and reported a quarterly profit that jumped on stronger financial markets. Manulife shares were up 0.5 percent at C$22.07. ($1=$1.09 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)