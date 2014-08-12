CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fire on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery -sources
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Aug 12 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in financial and materials shares helped offset weakness in energy producers, with investors eyeing ongoing geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Iraq. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 39.43 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,301.07 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak Editing b W Simon)
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.