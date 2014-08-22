* TSX down 20.54 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,535.55
By John Tilak and Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Aug 22 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Friday, pulling back from another record high hit
earlier in the day on concerns of a further escalation of
tensions in Ukraine and as shares of financial and energy
companies fell.
The market saw muted reaction to a speech from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which had been highly anticipated by
investors for any clues it might offer on the path of monetary
policy.
Speaking at the annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
Yellen called for a "pragmatic" approach, laying out why the
central bank needed to move cautiously on raising rates.
"Even though investors continue to parse whatever comes out
from the Fed, there was nothing new to add to the debate. And
that is evident from the muted market reaction we're seeing so
far," said Elvis Picardo, strategist and vice president of
research at Global Securities in Vancouver.
Investors were also focused on the ongoing situation in
Ukraine, which said Russia had launched a "direct invasion" of
its territory after Moscow sent a convoy of aid trucks across
the border.
The benchmark Canadian index has been climbing steadily in
recent months and is up about 14 percent since the start of the
year. It has also notched a string of record highs in recent
months.
Investors should be cautious because of the recent gains the
Canadian stock market has seen, said Picardo.
"If we have an adverse global event, the TSX would be
disproportionately affected," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 20.54 points, or 0.13 percent, at
15,535.55. The index rose 1.5 percent for the week, it's best
week since early June.
Just three out of the index's 10 main sectors declined, with
financials leading the way, down 0.5 percent. Royal Bank of
Canada was one of the biggest drags of the day, down 1.1
percent at C$80.80, even after the bank reported a
bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly earnings.
Shares of energy producers slipped with the price of oil.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shed 0.3 percent to
C$46.29 and TransCanada Corp gave back 0.9 percent to
C$55.98.
U.S. crude oil futures fell for a fifth week in a row,
settling down 31 cents at $93.65 a barrel.
