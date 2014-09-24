TORONTO, Sept 24 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, in broad gains led by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, which jumped on news that its third quarter results were expected to beat expectations on revenue. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was trading up 32.60 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,157.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)