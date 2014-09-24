BRIEF-Foot Locker Announces Exclusive WWE product launch
* Partnership with WWE to bring limited-edition footwear and apparel to select Foot Locker stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 24 Toronto's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, in broad gains led by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, which jumped on news that its third quarter results were expected to beat expectations on revenue. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was trading up 32.60 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,157.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
* Partnership with WWE to bring limited-edition footwear and apparel to select Foot Locker stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Google helped Dutch election guide site hit by cyber attack
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 Brazil's government wants to auction the Angra III nuclear plant project by 2018, its deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, adding that Russian and Chinese investors are interested in finishing it.