* TSX up 85.23 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,845.87 * Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance * Gold-mining shares slip with bullion price By John Tilak TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday as a bullish U.S. jobs report helped ease concerns about the strength of the economic recovery and drove gains across most major sectors. Figures showed an acceleration of hiring by U.S. employers in September and a decline in the jobless rate to a six-year low. The data, however, also fueled a rise in the U.S. dollar and that weighed on the bullion price and on the shares of gold miners, limiting the Toronto stock market's gains. The benchmark TSX index looked set to record its fifth straight weekly decline with sentiment hit this week by geopolitical concerns, news about the first case of Ebola in the United States and worries about when the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. "The correction is getting a little tired. We could see a rebound here," said Rick Hutcheon, president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments. He said signals from the Fed have suggested that a rise in U.S. interest rates is not imminent, while the Canadian market's recent pullback has made it more attractive. The upcoming earnings season could prove to be a driver, Hutcheon added. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 85.23 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,845.87. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. The index hit a four-month low of 14,545.59 on Thursday. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, climbed 0.6 percent. Toronto-Dominion Bank advanced 0.6 percent to C$54.30, and Bank of Montreal rose 0.7 percent to C$82.29. Shares of energy producers added 0.5 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc gaining 1.1 percent to C$40.48. The gold-mining sector tumbled 3.1 percent, with the price of bullion falling below $1,200 for the first time this year. Barrick Gold Corp dropped 3.5 percent to C$15.86, and Goldcorp Inc shed 3.1 percent to C$25.58. ($1=$1.13 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)