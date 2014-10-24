BRIEF-Spherix says entered into separation agreement and general release with Frank Reiner, interim CFO
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
* TSX up 56.99 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,543.82 * Nine of the 10 main index sectors advance * Agrium climbs 7.6 percent after ValueAct stake By John Tilak TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than a year on Friday, led by a jump in shares of Agrium Inc after an activist investor revealed early in the day it has taken a stake in the company. The Agrium advance helped the market overcome a drop in energy shares on lower oil prices. It also shook off news that a doctor had tested positive for the Ebola virus in New York City. Agrium climbed 7.6 percent to C$104.33 after hedge fund ValueAct Capital disclosed it had bought a 5.7 percent stake in the fertilizer maker. The Toronto equity market's benchmark index has rebounded about 6.6 percent since reaching an eight-month low last week. Investors are now looking ahead to what may come out of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. "We're seeing a continuation of the bargain-hunting we've experienced over the past few days," said Youssef Zohny, portfolio manager at StennerZohny Investment Partners of Richardson GMP Ltd, which manages about C$28.3 billion in assets. "The markets are taking a more positive view going into next week," he said, adding that Canadian valuations were "on the high side of fair value". The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 56.99 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,543.82. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers shed 1.3 percent, with oil prices dropping in choppy trade. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 0.3 percent to C$38.87, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 1.5 percent to C$38.94. Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, added 0.3 percent. Bank of Nova Scotia advanced 0.5 percent to C$67.99, and Bank of Montreal climbed 0.3 percent to C$81.51. ($1=$1.12 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Spherix inc - on march 10, 2017 co entered into separation agreement and general release with frank reiner, interim chief financial officer
NEW YORK, March 15 A former partner at a major law firm was convicted on Wednesday of insider trading charges for having tipped a Long Island, New York investment adviser about Pfizer Inc's plan to buy King Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.
* U.S. Bancorp raises prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent effective March 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: