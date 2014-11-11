* TSX up 25.08 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,734.88 * Five of 10 main index sectors advance * Gold miners jump 2.7 percent By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 11 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as the gold-mining sector jumped after a selloff in the previous session, helping overcome weakness in energy shares spurred by a lower oil price. The benchmark TSX gained for a fifth straight session, with increasing signs that volatility is declining. It has recovered from a sharp pullback last month and is up about 8 percent since hitting an eight-month low nearly four weeks ago. The energy sector has been the biggest drag on the Canadian equity market in recent weeks, battered along with the oil price over concerns about increasing supply and sluggish demand. "Everyone's licking their wounds over the energy sector. We could get a little more lift here between now and mid-December," said Douglas Davis, vice chairman at Davis-Rea. "Low volatility is a positive sign for the market," he added. "It's better because people are feeling better, and therefore the panic has come and gone." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.08 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,734.88. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers reflected weakness in the price of oil. Talisman Energy Inc gave back 1.1 percent to C$6.57, and Encana Corp lost 0.6 percent to C$20.92. The gold-mining sector climbed 2.7 percent. Barrick Gold Corp added 1.6 percent to C$13.11, and Goldcorp Inc advanced 2.1 percent to C$22.16. (Editing by James Dalgleish)