* TSX down 15.20 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,841 * Six of 10 main index sectors advance * Energy shares drop 1.5 percent By John Tilak TORONTO, Nov 13 Canada's main stock index declined slightly on Thursday as sluggish Chinese data raised concerns about growth in the world's second-biggest economy and shares of energy producers followed oil prices lower. Figures showed that China's factory growth fell in October and investment growth hit a near 13-year low. Brent crude oil dropped to a four-year low, hit by the data from China, a top energy consumer, and news that Saudi Arabia was silent about a possible cut in production. "Oil has broken down again. That's quite significant," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. "At this point, investors need to wait and see how far the price of oil is going to fall," he added. "You need some kind of tangible sign that the oil price is bottoming out, which we aren't seeing yet." The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.20 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,841. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. Shares of energy producers shed 1.5 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd lost 1 percent to C$41.50, and Suncor Energy Inc declined 0.9 percent to C$39.50. Manulife Financial Corp fell 0.2 percent after reporting slightly lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings as weaker Canadian and U.S. insurance and wealth management sales offset strong growth in Asia. Later on Thursday, BlackBerry Ltd is expected to outline tie-ups with carriers and service providers that will be co-marketing the BlackBerry Enterprise platform, according to industry sources.. In morning trading, the stock jumped 2.8 percent, helping drive a 1.4 percent gain in the information technology sector. (Editing by W Simon)