* TSX down 35.68 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,075.45
* Hudson's Bay up 9 percent as investors cheer debt deal
(Adds fund manager's comment, details, updates prices)
TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Monday with heavyweight energy shares taking a hit
from sluggish oil prices, offset by gains in railways, banks,
and a surge in Hudson's Bay Co, which outlined a $1.25
billion refinancing plan.
The two main railways, Canadian National and
Canadian Pacific, were the top performers, with CN Rail
adding 1.2 percent to C$81.95 and CP gaining 1.5 percent to
C$233.48.
"They are a proxy for the (Canadian and U.S.) economies,"
John Kinsey, a portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities, said of
the pair. "I think personally they're a little bit pricey but
you can't argue with the success they've had."
Signs that central banks in Asia and Europe are moving to
support economic growth and inflation led to broad gains on most
North American stock markets.
But with crude oil steady around $80 a barrel, near
four-year lows, companies that extract or sell it were among the
heaviest weights on the Canadian index.
Suncor Energy was down 1.6 percent at C$39.86, and
Canadian Natural Resources shed 1.9 percent to C$41.86.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 35.68 points, or 0.24 percent, at 15,075.45.
Shares in department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped 9
percent to C$22.02 after the company outlined a $1.25 billion
refinancing plan to reduce interest payments on debt taken on
when it acquired U.S. rival Saks last year.
The retailer said it would take out a 20-year mortgage on
the ground portion of its flagship Saks Fifth Avenue store in
New York City after an appraiser valued the property at C$4.1
billion ($3.65 billion), significantly more than HBC paid for
all of Saks when it acquired the company last year.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon; and Peter
Galloway)